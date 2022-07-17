HTS Leader Brings In New Sectarian Speech

The leader of the HTS said the regime was suppressing Sunni Muslims in Syria, according to North Press.

As the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS, formerly al-Nusra Front), Abu Mohammad al-Julani has successively appeared in public dressed in civilian clothing during the past period, he has come up with a new endeavour, arousing the issue of a Sunni project.

The project that Julani seeks through his Interim Government in its areas of control in northwestern Syria is a Sunni project, according to him.

Julani’s speech came in video footage publicized by the Interim Government, the civil wing of the HTS, on its official Facebook account. Julani was shown with several Interim Government officials on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

“Sunni Muslims, though so many, are subjected to an existential risk in Syria,” he added.

He said, “The Syrian regime follows a policy to displace and replace the Sunni identity with another through naturalizing several Iranian, Lebanese and other individuals of Shia Muslims.”

In early September, Julani disclosed his dream of a future Syria similar to Afghanistan.

“Will of the Syrian people will triumph as that of the Afghans did,” he noted.

He made his words in an interview with a Turkish outlet, during which he talked about the HTS and its future strategy, the foreign fighters, the Turkish presence and other issues.

HTS, established in 2017, runs vast swaths in the countryside of Idleb and parts of Aleppo, Hama and Lattakia. It runs the areas mentioned above through the civil wing of the Interim Government, which controls all aspects of life there.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.