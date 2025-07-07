Senior Intelligence Official Ammar Ammar Arrested in Sweeping Security Operations

The Syrian Ministry of Interior has announced a series of successful security operations across several provinces, resulting in the arrest of numerous high-profile war criminals and dangerous fugitives involved in serious crimes and violations against civilians. The campaign also led to the detention of dozens accused of endangering public safety and national stability.

Ending the Era of Impunity

According to a statement issued on the Ministry’s official Telegram channel, the Internal Security Forces in Lattakia, in coordination with the 50th Division of the Ministry of Defense, apprehended Colonel Ammar Mohammed Ammar—described as a notorious war criminal who previously served in the now-defunct State Security apparatus under the former regime.

Ammar held senior positions in the infamous Khatib Branch (Branch 251) before heading Branch 40, a division long associated with systemic torture and enforced disappearances. The ministry confirmed that he has been referred to the competent judiciary for legal proceedings.

In a related development, Internal Security Forces in Daraa successfully executed a well-planned ambush that resulted in the arrest of Shadi al-Samadi, a commander of a former pro-regime militia affiliated with the Fourth Division’s “Ghaith Forces,” following a series of intelligence-led pursuits.

Major Crackdown in Al-Boukamal

In Deir-ez-Zor province, Colonel Dhirar Al-Shamlan, head of the local Internal Security Forces, reported the launch of a major security operation in and around the city of Al-Boukamal, leading to the arrest of over fifty individuals wanted for various criminal charges.

The detainees face accusations including illegal arms possession and trafficking, drug distribution, and threats to public order and citizen safety. Several individuals apprehended during the operation were reportedly linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Colonel Shamlan emphasized that the crackdown is part of an ongoing campaign to eliminate all threats to regional stability. He reiterated that local security stations remain open around the clock to receive public complaints and tips, highlighting the crucial role of community cooperation in maintaining peace and order.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.