HTS Preparing False Flag Operation In Syria’s Idleb – Russian Reconciliation

On Wednesday, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, affiliated with the Russian Ministry of Defense, claimed that Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS, formerly al-Nusra Front) intends to carry out a false flag chemical attack in the Idleb governorate, north Syria.

The HTS intends to carry out the operation aiming at accusing Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians, according to the center.

“Terrorists of the former al-Nusra Front (outlawed in Russia) are planning a provocation with toxic substances in Syria’s Idleb province in order to accuse Syrian forces of using poisonous substances against civilians,” TTAS agency cited the deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center Rear Admiral Yevgeni Gerasimov as saying.

Gerasimov said, citing local residents, militants of the HTS transformed containers of toxic substances into the towns of Ahsem and Balshon in Idleb.

In July 2021, the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria accused Turkish-backed armed factions of preparing for provocative acts regarding the use of toxic substances in areas in Idleb, northwest Syria by HTS in coordination with the White Helmets Organization.

