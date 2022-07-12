Syrian & Russian Forces Send Military Reinforcements To Syria’s Manbij

Erdogan says the operation in Northern Syria could begin any moment, according to North Press.

Syrian and Russian forces sent Tuesday military reinforcements, including soldiers, military vehicles and heavy weapons, to the village of al-Thiabat, 10km north of Manbij, northern Syria.

An eyewitness from the village of al-Thiabat said that members of the Syrian government forces with armoured vehicles of Russian Military Police were stationed in the village and set up berms and several posts on the northern side of the village.

This comes in tandem with the Turkish threats to launch a military operation against north Syrian, especially the cities of Manbij and Tel Rifaat.

On July 1st, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara’s new military operation in northern Syria could begin at any moment.

“I always say that we can start [the incursion] at any moment at night. We should not worry and rush, especially since we are working in the area,” Erdogan told reporters after returning from the NATO summit in Madrid

This is the first time for the Syrian government forces to deploy soldiers in the region, as they have had only one post inside the village since 2019, according to the source.

The Russian forces established a post near the contact lines in the village of al- Hoshariya, according to a source from the village of al-Hassan.

The SDF liberated Manbij from ISIS rule in 2016, and the city is now under the control of the SDF-aligned Manbij Military Council (MMC).

Meanwhile, an unidentified drone targeted on Tuesday two people in the countryside of Jindires district in Afrin, north Aleppo, killing one of them and injuring the other.

The targeted people, who were riding a motorcycle, are militants of al-Sharqia Army, one of the armed factions affiliated with the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA), a local source told North Press.

One of them was immediately killed, while the other sustained various injuries. They were taken to the military hospital in the city of Afrin, north Aleppo, according to the same source.

