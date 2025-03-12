Syria’s Shibani to Attend Brussels Donor Summit for the First Time

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani is set to attend the upcoming Brussels Conference on Syria on March 17, marking the first time an official Syrian government representative will formally participate in the annual donor summit, a European official told Reuters on Wednesday.

While earlier reports had suggested that Syria’s interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, might attend the conference, a Syrian source and two diplomats later confirmed to Reuters that he was no longer expected to be present.

The Brussels Conference, hosted by the European Union, has served as a crucial international platform for mobilizing financial aid and political support for Syria since 2017. Its core objectives include providing humanitarian assistance to Syrians inside the country and in host nations, reinforcing diplomatic efforts for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, and addressing the socio-economic challenges facing refugee-hosting countries such as Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Egypt.

The first since the fall of Assad

Since its inception, the Brussels Conference on Syria has played a pivotal role in coordinating humanitarian and financial support for Syrians affected by the war. The annual gathering has focused on raising funds for humanitarian aid, refugee assistance, and reconstruction efforts while advocating for a political solution based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

Over the years, the conference has also addressed issues such as human rights, accountability for war crimes, and the economic impact of the crisis on Syria’s neighbors. Last year’s edition, Brussels VII, placed particular emphasis on earthquake relief efforts following the devastating earthquakes that struck northern Syria and Turkey in February 2023.

This year’s conference is particularly significant as it is the first to be held after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. In the past, only representatives of Syrian civil society were invited to participate, while the Syrian state was excluded from official engagement due to EU sanctions and concerns over the Assad regime’s policies. However, with the political transition underway in Damascus, the conference will now see direct participation from the Syrian interim government for the first time.

Among the key topics expected to be discussed at Brussels VIII are humanitarian aid distribution, reconstruction efforts, and economic stabilization in Syria. The participation of Foreign Minister Shibani signals a shift in the international community’s approach to engaging with Syria’s new leadership as it navigates the post-Assad era.

With a new government in place, this year’s Brussels summit could mark the beginning of a new chapter in Syria’s engagement with the international community. However, many Western nations remain cautious, emphasizing the need for genuine political reforms, adherence to human rights standards, and accountability for past abuses before committing to long-term reconstruction efforts