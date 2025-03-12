Difficulties in Burying Victims on Syria’s Coast

The families of victims on the Syrian coast have been unable to bury their loved ones as they wished, as hospitals in Tartus and Latakia were overwhelmed by the sheer number of casualties. Due to the lack of capacity, some organizations have resorted to establishing mass graves to accommodate victims whose bodies were recovered from roads, forests, and even balconies of homes.

A media activist in Tartus province, who spoke to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on condition of anonymity, described the difficulties surrounding burial procedures. In the early days of the sectarian massacres, burials were prohibited, particularly in areas controlled by unregulated factions, where tensions remained high. However, after public security forces took control of certain villages, families were permitted to bury their dead, but only under strict conditions—a maximum of four family members were allowed to conduct the burial at designated times. In villages with particularly high numbers of victims, individual burials were simply not feasible, leading to the establishment of mass graves in al-Qusour neighborhood in Baniyas, its surrounding countryside, as well as in Qardaha and Sunob Jabla in Latakia, where, according to the activist, bodies still lie piled along roadsides.

Mass Burials Amid Security Constraints

Zain Nayouf, a Syrian residing in Iraq, lost both his parents and brother in the Baniyas countryside. He recounted how an acquaintance, accompanied by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, stepped in to expedite burial processes amid severe logistical and security challenges. Due to the difficult conditions, the organization transported victims directly from homes to mass graves, bypassing hospitals and forensic examinations, often two days after death, as security concerns had prevented families from burying their loved ones earlier.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed has learned that several humanitarian organizations working in Syria’s coastal region have facilitated the transfer of bodies to hospitals over the past two days to allow families to retrieve them. However, these hospitals remain severely strained, suffering from frequent power outages and exceeding their capacity.

White Helmets: Recovery Under Fire

“In light of the situation in Latakia and Tartus, Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) teams are fulfilling their humanitarian duty by responding to distress calls, extinguishing fires, providing emergency medical assistance, recovering bodies, and delivering life-saving services, all while operating under severe constraints,” said Abdul Kafi Kayal, head of the Syrian Civil Defense Organization on the Syrian coast.

Kayal noted that the White Helmets began recovering bodies following the March 8 violence, after receiving reports from Baniyas. As of Tuesday, March 11, the organization had recovered 122 bodies across Tartus and Latakia. He emphasized that this figure only accounts for bodies officially documented by the Syrian Civil Defense, which relies on reports from local residents to locate remains. Once recovered, bodies are transferred to hospitals and handed over to forensic authorities, which are responsible for identification, preservation, and legal procedures.

Security Threats and Limited Capacity

Kayal highlighted several challenges facing rescue teams, most notably security threats, including direct gunfire targeting White Helmets personnel while they attempt to carry out their humanitarian work. He stressed that reaching some villages, particularly in mountainous and rural areas in the east, has proven extremely difficult due to ongoing instability.

Additionally, he pointed to severe overcrowding at forensic medical centers in Tartus and Latakia, which cannot handle large numbers of recovered bodies without prior coordination. In Tartus, forensic authorities have begun handing over identified bodies to families through a special committee, which verifies identities before releasing remains.

Regarding burials, Kayal clarified that Syrian Civil Defense teams do not participate in funerals or burial processes. Furthermore, they do not engage with mass graves, as such actions require official legal and criminal authorization. Even in cases where reports indicate previously buried bodies, exhumation is not permitted without legal approval.

Rising Death Toll

On Tuesday, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) released a preliminary report estimating that at least 803 people were killed in Latakia, Tartus, and Hama between March 6 and March 10 as a result of recent violence.

As the situation remains critical, families continue to struggle with the painful task of retrieving and burying their dead, amid logistical obstacles, security threats, and an overwhelmed medical system.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.