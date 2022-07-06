Opposition Lauds Saudi and Egyptian Role in Blocking Assad Participation in Arab Summit

Salem al-Meslet stressed that the Syrian people are counting on their Arab brothers to end the tragedy in Syria, according to the SOC Media Department.

The President of the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC), Salem al-Meslet, praised the role of the sisterly Arab countries, especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Republic of Egypt, in opposing the Assad regime’s participation in the upcoming Arab summit in Algeria, and their insistence on its isolation.

Meslet stressed that the Saudi and Egyptian firm position is not surprising as he highly valued the refusal to rehabilitate the Assad regime. He called for stepping up support for the cause of the Syrian people and for achieving political transition in Syria, expressing his appreciation to the Egyptian people who are hosting Syrians on their land with utmost hospitality and generosity.

Meslet stressed the need to build a unified, firm Arab stance against the criminal Assad regime which assisted the Iranian regime’s subversive project in the region. He also stressed that Iran had unleashed its militias, mercenaries, and agents to spread their terrorism in Syria and on its borders, which poses a serious threat to all Arab countries.

“The overthrow of the Assad regime will put an end to the tragedy affecting the Syrian people who has been suffering for eleven years. It will also eliminate the danger of the Iranian regime and allow the return of Syria’s active role at the Arab and regional levels,” he added.

Meslet indicated that the Syrian people are counting on the role of the Arab brothers in putting an end to this tragedy and ridding them of the Assad regime.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.