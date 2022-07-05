Egypt Opposes Assad Regime’s Return to Arab League

Cairo has shifted its position towards Syria's return to the Arab League, according to Baladi News.

“Egypt is opposed to the return of the Assad regime to its seat in the Arab League, the summit of which is scheduled for November,” a French website said in a report.

“Cairo opposes Syria’s return to the Arab League at the upcoming meeting in Algeria,” intelligence online quoted unnamed sources as saying.

“This is a shift in Cairo’s position, after the Head of Egyptian Intelligence, Abbas Kamel, has been leading the work to support Syria’s return to the league since 2020,” the informed source said.

“Egypt is lining up this position with Saudi Arabia, which strongly opposes Syria’s return. Cairo is negotiating with Riyadh on key issues, the most sensitive of which is the issue of the islands of Tiran and Sanafir, whose ownership transfer to Saudi Arabia is at the heart of the possible normalization process between Riyadh and Tel Aviv,” he said.

Egyptian confidential sources had earlier told the New Arab that unannounced contacts were underway on the fate of Syria’s seat in the Arab League ahead of the upcoming Arab summit, scheduled to be held in Algeria next March.

