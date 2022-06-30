Europe Imports Syrian Phosphate through Russian Company

The investigation identified European countries importing phosphates, like Italy, Bulgaria, Spain, and Poland, according to al-Souria Net.

An investigative report revealed on Thursday that large quantities of Syrian phosphate were exported to several European countries, through a Russian company.

A group of investigative journalists from Lighthouse Reports and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project have worked on the investigation.

The report said that European countries began importing phosphates from Syria in 2018, with a value of millions of dollars, through a Russian company subject to sanctions.

“The opaque supply chain runs through a complex network, including a company controlled by the sanctioned Russian oligarch, affiliated with President Vladimir Putin, Syrian government entities and regime loyalists,” The report added.

It identified the Russian company as Stroytransgaz, a Russian construction giant, which operates phosphate mines in Syria under a deal with the Assad government for a period of 50 years.

The ships disable their tracking systems while they were heading towards the Tartus port in Syria before they reappeared on their way to Europe.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.