Political Parties Call for No-Fly Zone In North Syria

In a statement, 32 political parties demanded that Syrians inside and outside Syria act for stopping the Turkish military escalation, according to North Press.

On Tuesday, political parties and forces operating in north and east Syria called on the U.S.-led Global Coalition and Russia to impose a no-fly zone in the region in order to prevent Turkey from launching a new invasion that will harm the lives of millions of residents.

This was included in a statement by 32 political parties and forces, in which they demanded that Syrians inside and outside Syria carry out activities and campaigns, calling for stopping Turkish military escalation and holding Turkey accountable for crimes committed against humanity in Syria.

In a speech after charring a government meeting, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed on June 27th his threats to launch a new military operation in northern Syria.

On June 1st, Erdogan threatened to launch a military operation in northern Syria, specifically the two Syrian cities of Manbij and Tel Rifaat, which include many Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The absence of an international firm stance against Turkey and its violations of humanitarian and international law encourages it to continue its expansion project to occupy more Syrian lands, the statement read.

Despite the issuance of many international statements, demanding that Turkey abides by ceasefire agreements and abstain from launching any new military operations in Syria, Turkey continues its hostile practices against the region’s residents, according to the statement.

The statement also stressed that any new military operation in Syria may hinder the achievements of the SDF and the Global Coalition in their war against the Islamic State Organization (ISIS), spread chaos, increase the numbers of asylum seekers to Europe and regional countries as well as create a proper environment to revive the most dangerous terrorist group in the world, ISIS.

