Syrian Military: Attack on Bus Kills 13, Including 11 Soldiers

“At about 6:30 this morning, a civilian bus was subjected to a terrorist attack on the Raqqa-Homs highway in the al-Jira area, which led to the martyrdom of eleven army personnel and two civilians and the injury of three other army personnel,” a military source said in a statement to SANA.

Over the past months, identical media reports talked about transferring hundreds of Daesh (ISIS) terrorists by the U.S. occupation forces from Iraq and from prisons they control with the QSD militia (Syrian Democratic Forces, SDF, editor’’ note) in Hassakeh to the vicinity of the occupation’s base in the al-Tanf area on the Syrian-Jordanian border for retraining and arming them in preparation to spread them in the Syrian desert and carry out terrorist attacks against the Syrian state and its citizens.

