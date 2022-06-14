Three, Including Syrian Soldier, Killed In Daraa

The Daraa governorate continues to witness killing operations by unknown parties, according to North Press.

Three people, including a government forces member, were killed on Monday in the northern countryside of Daraa amid ongoing security chaos.

“Unidentified gunmen shot the young man, Nidal Seif al-Din al-Halqi, on the road between the town of Nimr and the village of al-Alia in the northern countryside of Daraa,” local sources told North Press.

Similarly, residents of the Muzayraa area, west of Jassem city in the northern countryside of Daraa, found two bodies on Monday.

The body of one of them, Ayman Ahmed al-Halqi, who was a member of the government forces, was identified, while the other person was not identified, local sources told North Press.

In September 2021, dignitaries of the Daraa governorate and the Syrian government reached a ceasefire agreement under Russia’s mediation which included handing over the weapons of the local factions and deploying government security posts in the towns of the governorate.

