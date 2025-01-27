Jamal Suleiman Warns of the Dangers Facing Syria and the “Distortion of the Revolution’s Image”

Renowned Actor and position leader Jamal Suleiman has expressed grave concern over the escalating violence and critical developments in Syria, stating that the ongoing events are “tarnishing the image of the revolution.”

In a widely circulated video, Suleiman stressed that “blood begets blood, and violence cannot resolve any issue.” He highlighted the seriousness of the situation in Syria, particularly in Homs province, describing it as “a dangerous matter that cannot be ignored.”

He condemned actions such as besieging civilians and coercing them into taking up arms, deeming them unacceptable. “A state cannot be built, nor stability achieved, through such methods,” he asserted.

Suleiman also warned that the current developments “do not serve the Syrian revolution but instead distort its image and jeopardize the victory that has been achieved.”

He urged Syrians to reflect on the lessons of the past and avoid repeating the mistakes that sparked the revolution in 2011, including corruption in the political system, education, and judiciary.

Suleiman called on the authorities to fulfill their responsibility by holding criminals accountable, without allowing the situation to devolve into “sectarian conflict or widespread social tensions.”

Previously, Suleiman had emphasized the importance of prioritizing Syria’s supreme national interests, commending the resilience and capability of Syrians to rebuild their country.

After a 13-year absence due to his opposition to the former Syrian regime, Suleiman recently returned to Syria, spending a few days in the capital.

Following the fall of the Assad regime on December 8, Suleiman has spoken openly about his stance on the previous regime. He also announced his willingness to run for the presidency of the Syrian Republic, should the Syrian people support his candidacy.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.