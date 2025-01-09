Demonstration in Rural Latakia Calls for the Expulsion of Foreign Fighters from Syria

On Thursday, a demonstration erupted in the city of Jableh, located in the countryside of Latakia province in western Syria. Protesters demanded the expulsion of foreign fighters, a local source reported to 963+.

According to the source, the demonstration coincided with the funeral of three civilians killed on Wednesday in Ain al-Sharqiya, a village in the countryside of Jableh. Protesters called on the Directorate of Military Operations in Syria to hold those responsible for the killings accountable and to expel foreign fighters affiliated with Tahrir al-Sham brigades.

The source added that demonstrators specifically accused foreign fighters of being responsible for the deaths of the three civilians.

Videos of foreign fighters began circulating following the capture of Aleppo at the end of November. These fighters were seen in various locations, including the Latakia Mountains, the Syrian coast, Homs, and Hama. Speaking in different languages, they celebrated their perceived triumphs over the fallen regime, raising international concerns about their “jihadist” backgrounds.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, the commander-in-chief of the New Syrian Administration, defended the role of foreign fighters aligned with the opposition, stating that they “deserve to be rewarded.” Speaking to journalists at the Syrian Cabinet headquarters, al-Sharaa noted, “Their numbers are not very large, and the possibility of granting them Syrian citizenship will be examined.”

He justified their presence by attributing it to the crimes of the Assad regime, which he said necessitated reliance on foreign fighters. Al-Sharaa dismissed media reports about the fighters’ numbers as exaggerated, citing the lack of accurate records.

“If we consider that individuals who have spent 4, 5, or even 7 years in another country can obtain citizenship, granting it to foreign fighters should not be beyond the realm of possibility,” he added. “They can be integrated into Syrian society if they share the same ideology and values as Syrians.”

This protest reflects growing tensions over the presence of foreign fighters and their role in Syria’s ongoing conflict.

