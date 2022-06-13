Chinese Grant for Health and Education in Syria

The Education Minister discussed with the Chinese Ambassador to Damascus ways to strengthen educational cooperation, according to Hashtag Syria.

Education Minister, Darem Tabbaa, discussed with the Chinese Ambassador to Damascus, Feng Biao, ways to strengthen educational relations, particularly in the field of school restoration and rehabilitation.

Tabbaa pointed out the importance of retraining educational frameworks in China and the possibility of receiving a Chinese educational delegation in Syria. The Chinese ambassador also spoke about his country’s grant for maintaining schools in Syria.

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Bassam Ibrahim also discussed bilateral relations with the Chinese Ambassador to Damascus Feng Biao in the fields of technology, science and health.

Ibrahim stressed the depth of scientific and research relations between the two countries, thanking the Chinese Embassy for providing a financial grant to al-Assad University Hospital in Damascus.

Biao said the return of Syrian students studying in China has been approved in batches. He will work and coordinate with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to increase scholarships for students, especially at graduate levels.

