Syria Affirms Support for China Initiative on Global Security

Syria affirmed its support and interest in the initiatives offered by the People’s Republic of China on the international level, especially the global security initiative, all of which are consistent and agree with many principles and stances of Syria in its foreign policy.

Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the Syrian Arab Republic is following with great interest the initiatives proposed by the People’s Republic of China in the international arena and sees them positively, as they reflect a commitment to the rules and principles of the United Nations Charter, respect for the sovereignty of states and non-intervention in their internal affairs.

“Based on those common principles, Syria supports the global security initiative launched by President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping in the key speech he delivered during the opening session of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2022 and stresses that it can contribute to facing the growing international challenges and achieving a safer and more stable world for all and building a better common future for humanity.”, the Ministry added.

“In the same context, Syria had previously joined the Belt and Road initiative launched by China, and it signed a joint memorandum of understanding in this regard within this initiative to enhance economic cooperation between the two friendly countries.”, the ministry concluded its statement.

