News Round from the Syrian Government: Syria, Russia, Algeria, and DPRK

Syria discusses cooperation with Algeria and North Kore, conducts military drills with Russia. Here are yesterday's headlines from pro-government media.

Algeria

Syria and Algeria discussed on Tuesday prospects of cooperation between the two countries to enhance water security, rehabilitate water projects, confront challenges, and exchange experiences in the policies, technologies and legislation fields. That, according to SANA, came during a meeting between Minister of Water Resources, Dr. Tammam Raad and Secretary-General of Water Resources and Water Security in Algeria, Taha Derbal.

During the meeting, held in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, on the sidelines of the 2nd High-Level International Conference on International Decade for Action on “Water for Sustainable Development” 2018-2028, minister Raad highlighted the reality of water resources in Syria in light of current climate changes and challenges facing the water sector in the Mediterranean region.

For his part, Derbal underlined the importance of cooperation between the two countries and the need for strengthening and developing it.

Syrian-Russian air forces drills

In the framework of cooperation and training between the Syrian and Russian armed forces, the Syrian air force, in cooperation with its Russian counterpart, carried out drills. Government-owned Al-Baath daily reported that two SU 35 Russian jets and 6 Syrian MiG ones took part in the drills that confronted hostile virtual planes and drones.

Joint Syrian and Russian warplanes also carried out patrols with routes extending along the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and northern, eastern and southern parts of the Syrian Arab Republic.

North Korea

Syria and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea have signed in Pyongyang an air services agreement and a memorandum of understanding in the field of air transportation between the two countries, the Syria Times reported.

Raed Habib, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Syrian Embassy in Pyongyang, signed the memorandum on behalf of the Syrian side on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, the aviation authorities of the two countries have the right to designate airlines to operate the agreed lines, providing mutual exemptions in customs and indirect taxes, including fees for importing spare parts and recognizing certificates and licenses issued by the two parties.

The agreement also refers to the obligation to protect civil aviation security in the airspace of each party and to ensure its safety.

Trade Union

The Head of the General Federation of Trade Unions (GFTU) in Syria Jamal al-Qadiri stressed that the policy of embargo and unilateral coercive measures imposed on some states, including Syria, are nothing but a condemned and rejected collective punishment.

Qadiri’s remarks came during the 110th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) being convened in Geneva.

“The unjust war Syria has been facing left catastrophic repercussions on the Syrians, especially workers among them,” Qadiri was quoted as saying by SANA. He noted that this war targets all the living aspects depriving the national economy of its major resources.

Regarding Syrian refugees, Qadiri called on the host states to interact positively with the measures taken by the Syrian state to repatriate them, on top of which the amnesty decree issued recently.

He also called for exerting pressure on the states that impose economic blockage and affect Syria’s capability to launch reconstruction programs that help speed up their return.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.