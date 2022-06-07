Syria, Venezuela Discuss Ways of Enhancing Parliamentary Relations

Ambassador Gómez called for exchanging visits between parliamentarians in both countries in order to deepen bilateral relations, according to SANA.

The Syrian –Venezuelan Friendship Committee at the People’s Assembly discussed on Tuesday with the Chargé d’affaires of the Venezuelan Embassy in Damascus, Joaquín Gómez, ways of enhancing and developing mutual parliamentary relations.

The Chairman and members of the committee stressed the importance of the deeply-rooted Syrian-Venezuelan relations, highly appreciating the Venezuelan leadership, government and people’s support for Syria during the years of the terrorist war waged against it.

In turn, Gómez stressed that the strong relations between the two countries are a true embodiment of the will of the two friendly peoples of both countries and the importance of continuing to develop and enhance cooperation relations.

Gómez called for exchanging visits between parliamentarians in both countries in order to deepen bilateral relations.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.