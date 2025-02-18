Russian political analyst and Kremlin insider Rami al-Shaer has stated that Russia no longer sees a need for its military presence in Syria following the collapse of the Syrian regime. In an interview with North Press on Monday, M. Shaer asserted that Moscow never intended to establish permanent military bases abroad and that the future of Russian forces in Syria is ultimately a decision for the Syrian leadership.

According to M. Shaer, the political and military landscape in Syria has changed significantly, eliminating the previous justifications for Russian involvement. He noted that the risk of a civil war has been averted and that groups once designated as terrorist organizations no longer pose a significant threat. With Syria overcoming the catastrophic conditions of the previous regime, he argued, the rationale for maintaining a Russian military presence has diminished.

Russia’s Role in Preventing Sectarian War

M. Shaer emphasized that Russia played a crucial role in preventing a sectarian war in Syria and stabilizing the broader Middle East. He pointed out that Moscow carefully managed its interventions to avoid exacerbating tensions, particularly between Sunni and Shiite factions. By doing so, he claimed, Russia helped prevent the kind of regional conflict that could have spiraled out of control.

The Russian political figure also defended Moscow’s handling of the Syrian conflict, stating that one of its key strategies was relocating armed factions from Damascus to northern Syria to prevent further escalation. He suggested that the removal of Bashar al-Assad from power was a necessary step to avoid a prolonged and devastating war.

Uncertain Future for Russian-Syrian Relations

Despite M. Shaer’s remarks suggesting a diminishing Russian role in Syria, reports indicate that Moscow is still engaged in discussions regarding its long-term presence in the country. Earlier today, Bloomberg cited sources suggesting that Russia is negotiating an agreement with Damascus that would allow it to retain a limited number of personnel and military assets in Syria.

While Moscow appears to be recalibrating its strategy, the extent to which it will maintain a foothold in Syria remains unclear. As the country enters a new phase of governance, the nature of its relationship with Russia—and the broader geopolitical implications—will be closely watched by regional and international actors.

