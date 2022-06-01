Assad Regime Sends Reinforcements to Aleppo Ahead of Turkish Military Operation

The reinforcements come as Turkey prepares a new military operation in Northeast Syria, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

The Syrian regime army sent reinforcements from the powerful First and Third Divisions to the Kurdish-held areas in northern Aleppo countryside at the contact lines with the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army, sources told Zaman al-Wasl Tuesday.

The two military convoys came from Damascus countryside and southern Daraa province and were stationed on Tuesday morning at Menagh Military Airport, which is controlled by the regime and Russian forces, north of Aleppo city.

The reinforcements come as Turkey prepares a new military operation against the Kurdish YPG-led forces in northern Syria.

According to the sources, the reinforcements included 18 Grad launchers, 30 T62 and T72 tanks, 25 122, 152 and130 guns, in addition to pickups and vehicles carrying more than 400 soldiers.

Part of the forces was stationed near military points controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), on the outskirts of the city of al-Bab and the outskirts of the town of Marea, which are controlled by the Syrian National Army. The region is known as the “Euphrates Shield” area, north of Aleppo.

The sources added that a military convoy of fifty cars, 150 fighters from the “Local Defense” militia backed by the “Iranian Revolutionary Guards”, left from the towns of “Nubul” and “Al-Zahra” in the northern countryside of Aleppo, and arrived on Tuesday night at Menagh airport.

The Russian forces also transferred five Russian Sukhoi-34 warplanes and four K-52 helicopters from the Hemeimeem base on May 24th, and were stationed at Qamishli Military Airport, which is completely controlled by the Russian forces in the northern countryside of Hassakeh.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to launch a new military operation in Syria to secure Turkey’s southern border.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.