PYD Holds Meeting with Regime to Counter Turkish Moves North of Aleppo

Ilham Ahmed met with a regime general to unify the work to face a potential Turkish operation, according to al-Tareek.

A confidential source revealed to Tareek that a meeting was held by the SDF militia with leaders of the regime forces in the past few days. The meeting aims to unify work and coordination between the two sides to face an expected military attack by Turkish forces on their areas of control in the Aleppo countryside.

Ilham Ahmed, chairman of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council, attended the meeting, as well as General Mohammed Khaddour, who is in charge of regime operations in that area, the source said.

The source added that regime forces pledged to fight alongside militias against Turkish forces in the event of an operation in this area, particularly the defence of the Tel Rifaat area.

In similar news, local sources said that regime forces have sent four-arterial military reinforcements in the past 48 hours, into the SDF-controlled areas in the northern Aleppo countryside

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.