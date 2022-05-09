President Assad: Priority in Humanitarian Work to Improve Syrians’ lives

Assad told the head of the ICRC that it was important to create appropriate conditions for the return of refugees, according to SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad discussed on Monday with Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer, the work of the Committee in Syria and the standing cooperation with the Syrian government on humanitarian responses in order to meet the Syrians’ needs of the humanitarian and service sectors.

President al-Assad considered that priority in humanitarian work should focus on domains that help improve the Syrians’ lives in their areas and villages and contribute to creating appropriate conditions for the return of refugees, such as rehabilitating the infrastructure for water and electricity networks.

Maurer expressed his appreciation for the existing coordination with the Syrian government to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the work of the committee in some areas and the facilities it provides for the success of its mission in the field of humanitarian work.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.