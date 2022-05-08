AANES to Conduct Population Census in NE Syria

In 2016, the AANES conducted a general census in all areas it held in northeast Syria, according to North Press.

With the aim to obtain accurate statistics of the population, including the young, elderly, children, sick people, and married ones, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) intends to launch a census in northeast Syria.

The Executive Council of the AANES in the al-Jazira region announced on Thursday that it will hold a census in cities and towns of the countryside of Qamishli.

It called on the residents to cooperate with the relevant committees and stay at home for the census.

“This population census aims to identify the exact number of the young, elderly, children, sick people, and married ones,” said Muhammad Abdo, co-chair of Derik.

Abdo told North Press that the census will start on Saturday in the Derik region and its countryside so that all institutions will suspend the work.

A number of teachers and heads of communes will participate in the census that will last for two days visiting houses to gather data, according to the co-chair.

