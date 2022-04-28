ISIS Attacks Kill and Injure AANES Employees In Deir-ez-Zor

ISIS Sleeper cells attacked an SDF official and other civil servants during Iftar, according to North Press.

Sleeper cells of the Islamic State Organization (ISIS) killed Wednesday seven employees of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) in Deir-ez-Zor countryside in eastern Syria.

The attack was described to be the most violent since ISIS has announced a “retaliation invasion” operation.

A military source in the northern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor told North Press that eight gunmen driving a vehicle and two motorcycles stormed the house of Nouri al-Hamish, head of the general relations office of the Deir-ez-Zor Civil Council.

His house is located in the Fenejin village in Abu Khashab town, northern Deir-ez-Zor.

Seven employees of the AANES, including al-Hamish, were killed and four others were wounded. All the victims were inside the house to have the iftar, the evening meal of the holy month of Ramadan.

Hours later, ISIS’ Amaq News Agency released a statement saying that ISIS members launched an attack that targeted the house of the mukhtar. Ten people were killed and others were injured.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Raqqa city.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Internal Security Forces of the AANES (Asayish) encircled the town and imposed a total curfew in order to chase the attackers.

The people demanded the SDF tightens the security and intensifies the patrols, the source said.

Since ISIS announced the “retaliation invasion” operation on April 18th, for avenging the assassination of the organization’s mastermind and its spokesperson, ISIS has adopted 16 killing incidents against military personnel and residents of Deir-ez-Zor.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.