Arab and Foreign Heads of State Congratulate Assad on the Occasion of Eid

President Bashar al-Assad received cables of congratulations from the heads of several Arab and foreign countries, according to SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad, on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr, received cables of congratulations from the heads of several Arab and foreign countries, wishing him and the Syrian people progress and prosperity.

His Excellency received cables from:

President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, the Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

President of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune

President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas.

Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.

President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.