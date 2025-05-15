A New Chapter for Syria: President Outlines Vision After Sanctions Lifted

The Syrian Interim President, Ahmad al-Sharaa, said his country is emerging from one of the darkest chapters in its modern history, marked by war, displacement, and isolation under the fallen regime.

In a nationally televised address, he described the recent lifting of international sanctions as a “historic turning point,” crediting Syria’s people for their sacrifices and unity, and regional and global allies for their support.

He added that diplomatic efforts over the past months, including visits to Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, the UAE, and France, had paved the way for renewed international engagement and economic recovery. “Today, the serious work begins,” he said, pledging reforms to attract investment, rebuild institutions, and ensure that Syria remains unified, sovereign, and open to all its citizens.

Below is a full translation of the speech, as published by SANA:

O Great People of Syria,

Our nation has endured one of the darkest and most tragic chapters of its modern history under the rule of the fallen regime. In that era of repression and brutality, our people were slaughtered, displaced, and disappeared into the black void of prison cells. The wails of anguish echoed to the heavens, while the foundations of the state were dismantled and plundered by murderous thieves. Syria became a land that repelled its own children, estranged itself from its neighbors, and was cast aside by the region and the world. Isolated and forsaken, Syria drifted far from its people, its heritage, and its rightful place among nations.

The cradle of civilization had become unrecognizable—alienated from its glorious past and severed from its cultural soul, falling behind the ranks of progress. Yet in the proud province of Idlib, under the banner of the blessed Syrian Revolution, a new future was being shaped.

As liberation swept across the land, the people rejoiced—joined in their celebration by our brothers in neighboring countries and well-wishers across the globe. A renewed sense of national belonging surged through our society, and the people’s commitment to their new state was clear and unshakable.

Our sister nations and their people shared in this joy. A window of hope opened—narrow at first, but overlooking a horizon full of promise. Still, Syria remained burdened by the weight of its past and the scars it bears.

Over the past six months, we have worked tirelessly to address the painful legacy we inherited. Day and night, we labored to preserve national unity and civil peace, restore security, centralize the use of arms, integrate armed factions under the Ministry of Defense, and form the new government. We established the electoral commission, laid the foundations for a new parliament, issued a constitutional declaration, convened a national conference, formed a transitional justice body, repealed unjust legislation, liberalized the economy, assessed the institutional and public service landscape, and began to confront and correct deep-rooted dysfunctions.

Alongside these domestic efforts, Syrian diplomacy embarked on intensive engagement with the international community. We took part in major international forums and conferences, proudly raised the Syrian flag once more at the United Nations, reopened doors once thought sealed, and laid the groundwork for strategic relationships with Arab and Western states alike. In our travels, we witnessed the earnest eagerness of our brothers abroad—and we discovered just how deeply Syria is loved and respected throughout the world.

Several months ago, I visited Riyadh and met with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who pledged to spare no effort in working toward lifting the sanctions imposed on Syria. In his eyes—and in the eyes of the Saudi people—I saw a sincere love for Syria and a strategic vision for its economic revival.

I then visited His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey, who stood firmly with the Syrian people and whose nation bore enormous burdens over the past fourteen years, generously hosting millions of Syrians despite the tremendous strain.

I witnessed genuine affection, solidarity, and unwavering readiness to support Syria’s resurgence. I was then honored to receive a visit from His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad—and to visit him in turn—whose steadfast support for the Syrian cause will be remembered by history. Since the moment of our liberation, he has stood resolutely by our side.

Later, I met His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, who swiftly opened the doors of the United Arab Emirates to his Syrian brothers and expressed full readiness to contribute to Syria’s reconstruction and recovery in every way possible.

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa of Bahrain was among the first to extend his congratulations, along with our brothers in Kuwait and the Sultanate of Oman. I must also recognize His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, whose warm reception and steadfast position on critical regional issues reflect Jordan’s enduring commitment to Syria.

I also had the privilege of meeting His Excellency President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, who expressed clear and heartfelt concern for Syria’s stability, recovery, and future. The same spirit of solidarity and cooperation was echoed in our engagements with the leaders of Libya, Algeria, Morocco, Sudan, our brothers in Yemen, and His Excellency Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani of Iraq, who reaffirmed his desire to restore strong Syrian-Iraqi relations and mutually beneficial trade.

Then came our meeting with the President of France, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, who expressed an early and sincere willingness to support the lifting of sanctions on Syria—an initiative joined by the foremost nations of the European Union, including Germany, Italy, and Spain. To its credit, the United Kingdom also acted swiftly to lift its sanctions on our beloved Syria.

O people of Syria, it was your unity, your devotion to your homeland, your sacrifices in its name, your suffering in displacement camps, the blood of our martyrs and detainees, your public celebration of a renewed Syria, and your unwavering support for its new leadership that profoundly shaped international opinion. The active engagement of Syrian communities abroad, and their constructive efforts to advocate for the lifting of sanctions, played a decisive role in shifting the global narrative.

Fellow Syrians, the cohesion of our people—those within and beyond our borders—and their enduring closeness to our Arab brethren and neighbors is among Syria’s greatest assets. Today, we bear witness to the tangible fruits of this solidarity. There is nothing more beautiful than genuine brotherhood and heartfelt affection between nations and their peoples.

Today, I do not merely celebrate the lifting of sanctions. Our true joy lies in the rebirth of sincere regional camaraderie and the return of deep, heartfelt ties among the peoples, monarchs, princes, and presidents of the Arab world and beyond. When decision and direction are unified in good faith, the outcome, by God’s grace, does not disappoint. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman fulfilled his promise. President Erdoğan proved sincere in his friendship. Emir Tamim remained steadfast in his commitment. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed demonstrated his heartfelt resolve. And all our fellow leaders were true in their compassion. President Donald Trump, in turn, responded to this collective goodwill with a courageous and historic decision—lifting the sanctions, alleviating our people’s suffering, and laying the foundations for regional stability and recovery.

O Syrians, the journey ahead is still long. Today marks not an end, but the beginning of serious work—the dawn of Syria’s modern renaissance. Let us build our nation together, toward progress, prosperity, knowledge, and productivity. With this vision, we reaffirm Syria’s commitment to cultivating a welcoming investment climate, reforming economic legislation, and offering the necessary facilities to empower both national and foreign investors to play an active role in reconstruction and comprehensive development.

We extend an open invitation to all investors—those at home and abroad, our Arab and Turkish brothers, and our global partners—to seize the opportunities that lie ahead in every sector of our economy.

Syria pledges to remain a land of peace, partnership, and principled cooperation. It will remain faithful to every hand extended in goodwill. Syria shall no longer be an arena for rival powers or a stage for foreign ambitions. We will not allow our country to be divided, nor shall we permit the revival of the former regime’s divisive narratives that once sought to fracture our people. Syria belongs to all Syrians—of every sect, ethnicity, and walk of life—and to all who dwell upon this sacred land. Coexistence is our inheritance, etched into the fabric of our history, and the divisions that once tore us apart were born of foreign interference—interference that we categorically reject today.

Our hardships have taught us a fundamental truth: our strength lies in our unity, and the road to renewal is paved only through solidarity and tireless effort. We will never forget our martyrs and our wounded, nor will we neglect the rights of those who have lost loved ones. Their memory will accompany us in every step we take toward a better future.

Long live a free and proud Syria. Long live its great and noble people.