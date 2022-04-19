Response Coordinators Warn that SNA Factions Continue to Violate International Law Against Population

The Group condemned these deliberate attacks against the civilian population, according to Shaam Network.

The Syrian Response Coordinators’ Group noted that military factions in northern Syria continue to violate international law aimed at protecting the civilian population in conflict zones. They use weapons of all kinds during the fighting and inflict various casualties among civilians as a result of unjustified indiscriminate targeting and clashes.

In a statement, the Group condemned these deliberate attacks against the civilian population for creating instability. They called on all the controlling parties on the ground to stop the repeated attacks and clashes. They stressed the need to control the spread of weapons immediately, and to remove civilians from areas of indiscriminate fighting.

The Group warned the military factions against approaching or expanding the points of clashes near the residential centers, camps, and shelters scattered in the area. It stressed the need to respect humanitarian laws by the military factions and to distance civilians, humanitarian cadres, and vital centers from their military disputes.

It reminded all parties to focus on protecting civilians in northern Syria from all attacks, especially since the region has reached its maximum capacity of more than four million people, more than half of whom are displaced and forcibly displaced.

On Monday, clashes broke out between members of the Syrian National Army in the city of Afrin, in the northern Aleppo countryside, during which heavy machine guns were used, in a recurring event that reflects the military authorities’ recklessness and endangering the lives of civilians with these repeated incidents.

