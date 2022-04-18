Instead of Protecting Civilians: National Army Continues Internal Fighting in Afrin

Clashes broke out between members of the Syrian National Army in Afrin city in the northern Aleppo countryside on Monday, according to Shaam Network.

Clashes broke out between members of the Syrian National Army (SNA) in Afrin city in the northern Aleppo countryside on Monday, with heavy machine guns being used. This is a recurring event that reflects the disregard of military authorities and the endangerment of civilian lives in these repeated incidents.

The industrial street in the Ashrafieh neighborhood of Afrin city, north of Aleppo, witnessed violent confrontations between members of the Syrian Front, after a quarrel that turned into an armed clash without mentioning the reasons. A state of terror and fear governed civilians as a result of the confrontations.

Activists criticized the faction and its media offices, despite their large number, for ignoring any such incident. The reasons that led to direct confrontations between the factions affiliated with the National Army in the northern Syrian regions were not revealed

The clash, which has become increasingly frequent, coincides with several violations by the militias of the regime, Russia, and SDF, the last of which was hours ago, when the SDF militias targeted a civilian family on the bank of the Euphrates with double bombing, and a civil defense vehicle, which led to several injuries.

In August 2020, the Syrian National Army’s Third Corps Command issued a circular with its official knowledge to all its military formations, setting a time limit for the removal of its headquarters from the northern Aleppo countryside of Afrin.

It should be noted that the renewed clashes have angered the activists of the revolutionary movement through social media, and demanded to stop these childish behaviors, which became the most prominent title with the repetition of incidents of mutual shooting between components of the Syrian National Army.

