Casualties Among Iranian-backed Militias in Deir-ez-Zor

A member of a pro-Iranian militia was killed and two others wounded near al-Boukamal, according to North Press.

On Sunday, a member of the pro-Iranian Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was killed and two others were wounded in an attack targeting their headquarters on the outskirts of the town of al-Hari, east of al-Boukamal, on the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Unidentified gunmen in a four-wheel vehicle targeted a military point of the PMF on the outskirts of the town of al-Hari, adjacent to the Syrian-Iraqi border, with machine guns and RPGs, a military source in the government forces said.

One member was killed and two others were wounded in the attack. Attackers also confiscated the weapons inside the headquarters and set it on fire before fleeing, the source added.

The Syrian Badia region is a source of concern for the Iranian-backed factions and the government forces, where ISIS sleeper cells are witnessing operations that inflicted heavy losses on the forces and factions, despite the intensive security campaigns to comb the Badia.

Yesterday, Three members of Iranian-backed militias were killed east of Deir-ez-Zor by members of the same faction to steal weapons, mobile phones, and cash the three men were supposed to deliver to the military sites.

Iranian-backed militias control vast areas of the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor after the defeat of the Islamic State Organization (ISIS) in late 2017.

