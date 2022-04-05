Lavrov: Issue of Syria Returning to Arab League Resolved Soon

The Russian diplomat had a meeting on Monday with Arab ministers and the League Secretary-General, in which they discussed Syria, according to Athr Press.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced during a meeting on Monday with the Arab Ministerial Group and Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, that the return of Syria to the Arab League will be close.

During a press conference after the meeting, Lavrov said he discussed with his Arab counterparts the current situation in Ukraine and the situation’s development in the country over the years, which resulted in its transformation into an anti-Russian entity. He also discussed the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, noting that “their opinions match the Palestinian issue,” according to the Sputnik news agency.

He added that he discussed with the members of the group the issues of Yemen, Libya, and Syria, as well as the possibility of Damascus returning to the Arab League soon. He said: “We expressed our hope that Syria will return to the Arab League and this issue will be resolved as soon as possible, as it will help unite the Arab ranks and positions in the region and the world as a whole.”

“Eventually, Syria, whose membership was frozen in the league 11 years ago, will return to its seat,” Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a March interview with Asharq al-Awsat. He added, “There will be a return to the league. When? I don’t know, maybe at the next summit, maybe years to come.”

This article was edited and translated by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.