What Happened Over the Weekend in Syria

Tens of civilians killed last month in Syria, Assad phones the Sultan of Oman, and HTS issues amnesty. Catch up on everything that happened over the weekend.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said that 67 civilians were killed in Syria in March, including 20 children, 3 women, and 7 detainees who died as a result of torture. The 17-page report details the death toll of victims killed by the warring parties, particularly focusing on those victims killed under torture, and victims amongst medical personnel, detailing the most notable incidents. The report also provides details of the most notable work carried out by SNHR concerning the issue of extrajudicial killing.

Simon Manley, UK Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, presented yesterday a draft resolution on the human rights situation in Syria that the Syrian government rejected describing it as “a model of the politicized resolutions.” Manley, North Press reported, delivered the statement on behalf of a cross-regional Core Group of France, Germany, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Qatar, Turkey, the USA, and the UK on the human rights situation in Syria during the 49th session of the Human Rights Council. “As the Commission of Inquiry said so succinctly – The horrors of the conflict have left no Syrian family untouched,” he added. He expressed deep concerns about the Syrian people stressing, “you [Syrians] are not forgotten.” “This draft resolution focuses on key violations and abuses happening across the country,” “This council needs to address this tragic situation.” Syria rejected the British draft resolution saying it was a model for politicized decisions that contradict the principles of universality, objectivity, and non-selectivity on which the Human Rights Council is based.”

A telephone call was made Saturday between President Bashar al-Assad and his Majesty, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman. According to SANA, the two leaders discussed the brotherly relations between Syria and Oman and bilateral cooperation between them, which achieves remarkable progress in many fields, stressing the need to continue joint work in order to strengthen and open new horizons for cooperation in a way that contributes to enhancing relations between the two brotherly peoples and achieving their interests.

The Salvation Government, the civilian governing body of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, issued a general amnesty for all perpetrators of crimes in its areas of control in the northern Idleb province on the holy month of Ramadan, Zaman al-Wasl reported.