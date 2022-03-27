Regime Forces Target Turkish Armored Vehicle in Northern Syria

Two Turkish soldiers were injured following the targeting of the vehicle by regime forces, according to Enab Baladi.

Syrian regime forces have targeted with an anti-tank, anti-armor missile a vehicle belonging to Turkish forces in the southeast of the Atarib. The resulting damage was limited to materials.

Two Turkish soldiers were injured and taken to hospital for treatment, as reported by Turkish news sites on Sunday.

In response to the attack, Turkish forces’ artillery began striking regime positions in Aleppo, TRHaber reported today.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense had not commented on the targeting at the time of writing.

Last January, three Turkish soldiers were killed and another injured in an explosion as their military vehicle passed through the Goltepe border post in the northeastern Syrian city of Tal Abyad.

The Turkish army is deployed in opposition-held areas in northern Syria in Idleb and rural Aleppo. To date, it has conducted three military operations with Syrian opposition factions against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

