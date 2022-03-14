Lavrov Calls for Urgent Humanitarian Aid to Syria

Tuesday March 15th, 2022 by SANA (State-run agency)
           
Sergey Lavrov said the international community should increase humanitarian aid and recovery projects in Syria, according to SANA.
Lavrov Aid Syria
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (Photo by EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA / POOL / AFP)

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reiterated the need to solve the crisis in Syria politically in accordance with UN resolution 2254 and to offer humanitarian aid without politicization.

Lavrov’s remarks came during a press conference on Monday with the foreign Minister of the Qatari regime in Moscow.

Read Also: Russian Military Patrols Syria’s Golan Heights

Lavrov declared that the international community has to increase the urgent humanitarian aid to the people in Syria and to support the implementation of early recovery projects in the economy sector including providing electricity, medical and educational facilities, and infrastructures.

He indicated that he had stressed during his recent meetings with the UN Special Envoy to Syria Ger Pederson the necessity of resuming the work of the constitutional committee in Geneva by the end of this month without foreign intervention.

 

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.

News

         

Recommend article

Sender's Name:
Sender's Email:
Receiver's Name:
Receiver's Email:
 