Lavrov Calls for Urgent Humanitarian Aid to Syria

Sergey Lavrov said the international community should increase humanitarian aid and recovery projects in Syria, according to SANA.

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reiterated the need to solve the crisis in Syria politically in accordance with UN resolution 2254 and to offer humanitarian aid without politicization.

Lavrov’s remarks came during a press conference on Monday with the foreign Minister of the Qatari regime in Moscow.

Lavrov declared that the international community has to increase the urgent humanitarian aid to the people in Syria and to support the implementation of early recovery projects in the economy sector including providing electricity, medical and educational facilities, and infrastructures.

He indicated that he had stressed during his recent meetings with the UN Special Envoy to Syria Ger Pederson the necessity of resuming the work of the constitutional committee in Geneva by the end of this month without foreign intervention.

