Damascus Raises Putin Road Signs Despite Economic Turmoil

Despite the negative economic repercussions, traders in Damascus are displaying their support for Putin in his war on Ukraine, according to Asharq al-Awsat.

The Damascus Chamber of Industry has expressed its support for the Russian army in its war against Ukraine by setting up road signs bearing the picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin across the Syrian capital.

“We support Russia- Victory to Russia – Justice prevails” is the slogan that was inscribed on the road signs.

In a Sunday Facebook post, the Chamber said that “time was right” to announce its stand in solidarity with Moscow because “Russia’s leadership, army, and people have long stood by Syria.”

Some pictures show Putin with his defense minister and army chief of staff, while in other pictures, Putin appears alongside Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Read Also: Syria Currency Nosedives after Russian Invasion of Ukraine



A UK-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, and several Syrian news websites reported the installation of the road signs and published samples of Putin’s photos.

The Chamber celebrating Russia and its president comes at a time when a severe economic crisis is sweeping livelihoods in Syria, where regime-controlled areas are suffering the loss of essential commodities and medicines. Moreover, Syria’s national currency had plummeted to a new low against foreign currencies.

Hikes in prices of basics and the depreciation of the Syrian pound had worsened with Russia waging its war against Ukraine on February 24th.

Samer al-Debs, who is considered one of the economic fronts of the Syrian regime, heads the Chamber. U.S. sanctions were issued against him in 2016.

Markets within regime-controlled areas are witnessing great confusion, affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the economic sanctions imposed on Russia.

According to Observatory activists, sugar and oil have been lost in Syrian markets where sales are going down as a result of price hikes.

Prices of medicines also increased by up to 50%. Some drugs have gone missing from pharmacies as well.

Missing drugs include ibuprofen and medicines for chronic diseases treating patients with heart problems, epilepsy, diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis.

Another commodity missing from Syrian markets is baby formula.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.