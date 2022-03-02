Assad Receives Head of Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq

President Bashar al-Assad received on Wednesday the Head of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq to discuss cooperation between the two countries, according to SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad received on Wednesday the Head of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq Faleh al-Fayyad.

Talks during the meeting dealt with the standing cooperation between the two countries, particularly the joint security issues related to controlling the borders and combating the terrorist organizations that existed in that area.

Read Also: Syria, Iraq to Enhance Cooperation on Water Resources

The two sides stressed the importance of intensifying efforts in facing what the countries sponsoring terrorism are doing through their attempts to revive these organizations and the return to blow the stability that was achieved by the Syrian and Iraqi armies on both sides of the borders.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.