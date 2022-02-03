Syria, Iraq to Enhance Cooperation on Water Resources

Government members from Syria and Iraq agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of water management, according to SANA.

The Prime Minister of Syria, Hussein Arnous, met on Thursday with the Minister of Water Resources of Iraq, Mahdi Rashid al-Hamdani, and an accompanying delegation.

The talks dealt with the mechanism of cooperation between Syria and Iraq in the domains of water and water resources and the importance of the joint coordination to preserve the water rights of the two countries in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers in accordance with international laws and inked agreements in a way that achieves the common interests of the two fraternal peoples in Syria and Iraq and contributes to enhancing water security, particularly in light of climate changes in the region.

Arnous stressed the importance of opening wider horizons for cooperation in the commercial and economic fields, simplifying road transport and shipping procedures via border outlets, enhancing cooperation between economic activities, finding joint investment projects, and organizing more specialized exhibitions that promote the products of the two countries.

For his part, the Iraqi minister noted the significance of continuing cooperation between Iraq and Syria in different aspects, especially water, guaranteeing their rights, and ensuring Syria’s participation in the water conference that will be held in Baghdad next month.

He said Iraq is ready to overcome any obstacles in order to develop cooperation relations between the two countries in a way that achieves mutual benefit.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.