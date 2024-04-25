Syria Today – Biden Signs Measures Targeting Captagon Trade in Syria

Largely overlooked in the massive foreign aid package signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday is a measure that targets the trafficking of a dangerous drug in Syria, VOA has reported.

The Illicit Captagon Trafficking Suppression Act is part of the package providing military and other aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. It provides for new sanctions against individuals, entities and networks affiliated with the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad who produce and traffic Captagon.

Captagon is an addictive, amphetamine-like drug that is cheaply produced. Since the beginning of Syria’s civil war in 2011, the country has become a regional hub for the production and smuggling of Captagon.

“This is a good step towards accountability and hindering and dismantling Assad’s illicit drug trade in Syria and the Middle East,” the Syrian Emergency Task Force, a Washington-based advocacy group, said in a statement.

The measure is seen as a continuation of previous congressional actions that have targeted the growing Captagon trade in Syria.

Mohammed Alaa Ghanem, policy chief of the American Coalition for Syria, said the new measure was sought by the Syrian American community “to address Assad’s pervasive involvement in the Captagon drug trade, which has tragically transformed Syria into a narco-state.”

“We are encouraged by the enactment of this bill into law,” Ghanem told VOA in an email. “Its inclusion in the comprehensive legislative package which was signed by the president into law highlights Congress’ dedication to the objectives laid out in the original Captagon Act that Congress passed in Dec 2022.”

The bill was introduced to Congress by Republican Representative French Hill from Arkansas, who said Wednesday on X, “With my bill now signed into law, those directly involved with the proliferation of this dangerous drug will be targeted and sanctioned.

“It’s crucial that we take further action to disrupt and dismantle the production and trafficking of captagon as it generates billions of illicit funding for the Assad regime and devastates families in the region,” he said.

US condemns attacks on Kurdish opposition parties in Qamishli

The United States on Thursday condemned attacks on the offices of Kurdish opposition parties in Qamishli, northeast Syria (Rojava), calling on local authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable. The opposition blamed armed groups affiliated with the ruling party for the arson attacks, Kurdish Rudaw reported.

“We condemn the burning of KDP offices in Qamishli,” said the US embassy in Syria in a post on X, referring to attacks on the offices of the Kurdistan Democratic Party-Syria (PDK-S) and the Kurdistan Democratic Union Party-Syria (Yeketi) in the city the previous day.

Both parties are members of the Kurdish National Council (ENKS/KNC) opposition alliance.

“Attacks on political offices & parties in northern Syria must stop, & those responsible must be held accountable. We urge all parties to engage in meaningful discourse to advance the Syrian people’s aspirations without violence,” added the embassy which has been closed since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis in 2011.

The attacks resulted in significant material damages but no injuries.

“We call on international human rights [organisations] and the US-led global coalition [against the Islamic State] to take necessary measures to stop these actions,” the ENKS said in a statement on Wednesday, blaming the Revolutionary Youths, an armed group affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), for the assaults. The ENKS believes the group to be linked with the ruling Democratic Union Party (PYD).

US neither confirms nor denies regular meetings with Syria’s Assad

The US has neither confirmed nor denied whether its officials have been in discussions with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad after claims made by the dictator in a televised interview. New Arab has said.

The response came after Assad, who is sanctioned by Washington, said in an interview with pro-Russian media that his officials held meetings with US counterparts “from time to time” with Washington, as it seeks openings after over a decade of international isolation.

Assad did not give further details about who was involved in the meetings or what was discussed.

“America is currently illegally occupying part of our lands… but we meet with them from time to time, although these meetings do not lead to anything,” Assad said in an interview with a Russian-backed official from Georgia’s breakaway region of Abkhazia, published by Syria’s official Sana news agency.

“There is always hope: even when we know there will be no results we must try,” he said when asked about the possibility of mending ties with the West.

The US State Department told The New Arab that it will not comment on “private diplomatic discussions” however emphasised its longstanding approach toward the Syrian regime.

“The Administration’s position remains clear: We will not normalize relations with the Assad regime absent authentic progress towards a lasting political solution to the underlying conflict,” a spokesperson for the State Department told The New Arab.

“We continue to make this clear publicly and privately with our partners, including those engaged with the regime

OCHA appeals to Security Council for respect for international humanitarian law in Syria

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has urgently appealed to the Security Council to uphold international humanitarian law in Syria, emphasizing the dire situation faced by the civilian population. In a recent briefing, OCHA’s Director of Coordination Division, Ramesh Rajasingham, highlighted the increasing humanitarian needs in Syria, exacerbated by conflict, landmines, and climate shocks.

Recent weeks have seen civilian casualties, including children, due to various attacks and explosive remnants of war. The situation is further aggravated by flooding and potential health risks such as cholera and drought, expected to worsen with the approaching summer.

OCHA is striving to provide critical aid to millions, despite severe funding shortages forcing the prioritization of life-saving assistance for 10.8 million out of the 16.7 million Syrians in need.

The agency urgently requires $4 billion for 2024 to continue its operations, including clearing landmines, providing healthcare, and ensuring access to safe water and food. OCHA stressed the importance of both cross-line and cross-border humanitarian operations and called for renewed commitments to a political resolution to the ongoing conflict in Syria, which remains essential for resolving the humanitarian crisis.

Moving to a new country as a kid is hard. How I stayed motivated

Malek Al Radi, born in Syria, shares his journey from Syria to Canada as a child and how he managed to stay motivated through various challenges.

His story, as he writes for Canadian CBC, starts in a small village in Syria, disrupted by civil war which led his family to move to Jordan, and eventually to Canada. Transitioning from a peaceful village life to the bustling city of Irbid in Jordan was tough for young Malek, who initially struggled with loneliness and the inability to communicate with peers.

His resilience was tested again when his family moved to Truro, Nova Scotia, under a private sponsorship as refugees. The need to adapt to new languages and cultures, and to integrate into a different educational system, presented significant challenges.

Malek’s story highlights the power of perseverance and adaptability, as he not only learned French and English but also excelled academically and socially in his new home.

His experiences underscore the complexities of migration and the importance of resilience in overcoming them.