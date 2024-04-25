Israel Targets Building of Assad Army in the Countryside of Quneitra

On Wednesday evening, the Israeli military targeted a structure housing regime army personnel in the rural area of Quneitra. Subsequently, aircraft dropped warning leaflets in the vicinity.

Local sources reported that Israeli missiles struck a building occupied by regime army forces near Rawadi village in Quneitra’s countryside, though specifics regarding casualties or material damage were not provided.

Following the attack, Israeli aircraft dispersed paper leaflets in Quneitra, confirming the strike and issuing warnings to regime army leaders and soldiers, indicating further airstrikes if they persist in the demilitarized zone.

In early April, the Israeli military utilized artillery shells to target a rocket launch site in Quneitra’s countryside in response to shelling from the Golan Heights.

Last March, an Israeli drone conducted an attack on two positions held by the regime’s army in Quneitra’s countryside near the ceasefire line, where members of the Lebanese Hezbollah militia were present.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.