Syria Launches Third Mobile Operator

Syria is getting a third mobile operator, according to the Syria Times.

In a press conference held for granting license to the company, the Minister of Communications and Technology Eyad al-Khatieb said that launching the third mobile operator will hopefully improve the situation of cellular contacts in Syria, particularly in the light of the damage caused to the communications infrastructure due to the terrorist war waged on the country.

The first call by using the new operator can be made nine months after the granting of the license and maybe earlier, he clarified.

On his part, Manhal Juneidi, Director General of the Communications and Postal Regulatory Authority said that the 3rd operator will be allowed to use domestic roaming on the currently operating two networks “MTN” and “Syriatel” during the first and second years of work until its network is completed. He pointed out that launching the third operator contributes to creating competition in the cellular market, enhancing services, and creating new job opportunities.

The third operator will work in partnership with the Syrian Telecommunications Company.

