Three Palestinian Women Died of Torture in Sednaya Prison

Three Palestinian women died in the infamous Sednaya prison as a result of torture, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

A Palestinian monitoring group confirmed the death of three women detainees under torture in the Sednaya Military Prison northeast of Damascus after being arbitrarily held for several years.

The Action Group for Palestinians of Syria said Majdolin al-Nabulsi, a newly-released detainee from the notorious prison, has revealed that three Palestinian refugee women died of torture in Sednaya.

Alia al-Safadi, Nour Hassan Suwaid, and Marah al-Jishi were three of 40 female detainees who died in the Syrian security chambers due to summary executions and brutal torture.

Tens of thousands of people are believed to have been tortured or killed in Syrian jails since the Arab spring began. Sednaya prison, a military facility on the outskirts of Damascus, has long been considered one of the most formidable institutions in Syria.

Female detainees in Sednaya are subjected to daily torture by electric shocks, rape, beatings, humiliation, all kinds of torture, and solitary confinement.

