European Envoy Meets Interim Government and Former Opposition Leaders in Damascus

The European Union’s Chargé d’Affaires, Michael Unmacht, held a series of meetings in Damascus with the interim Syrian government and prominent figures from the political opposition to the ousted regime of Bashar al-Assad.

On Tuesday, December 31, Unmacht met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, emphasizing the importance of promoting peace, security, and the territorial integrity and independence of Syria. He reaffirmed the EU’s support for a peaceful transition of power in the country.

For his part, al-Shaibani stressed the need to strengthen diplomatic relations with the EU and to open a new chapter following the fall of the previous regime. He also called for the reopening of EU embassies in Syria and the reactivation of their roles.

Unmacht also met with representatives of the Syrian Civil Defense organization, commonly known as the White Helmets. Discussions focused on the ongoing humanitarian crisis, increasing challenges, and the need to strengthen the partnership between the European Union and the Civil Defense to improve the provision of humanitarian services.

On Monday, Unmacht met with Badr Jamous, head of the Syrian Negotiations Commission; Hadi al-Bahra, president of the Syrian Opposition Coalition; and Tariq al-Kurdi, a member of the Negotiations Commission. The discussions centered on the current political situation and underscored the importance of a comprehensive national dialogue.

Al-Bahra announced that the constitution-writing process might take less than a year, in contrast to earlier statements by Ahmad al-Sharaa, leader of the new Syrian administration, who suggested it could take up to three years.

In an interview with Al-Arabiya on Monday, al-Bahra revealed that the Syrian capital, Damascus, will serve as the headquarters for the constitutional process. He clarified that the process would not start from scratch, as several chapters of the constitution have already been drafted.

Al-Bahra expressed optimism about holding presidential elections in Syria within three years, stressing that the transitional period must be inclusive, non-sectarian, and credible. He reiterated that the transition is expected to commence in March, as previously announced by al-Sharaa.

Addressing recent appointments, al-Bahra acknowledged that “harmonious” selections during this phase are understandable but noted that the transitional period will necessitate different governance mechanisms moving forward.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.