Calm Returns to Lattakia, Tartus, and Homs After Protests Over Alawite Shrine Incident in Aleppo

Calm has returned to the cities of Lattakia, Tartus, and Homs following tensions, protests, and demonstrations sparked by reports of an attack on a religious shrine associated with the Alawite sect in Aleppo.

A reporter from Enab Baladi in Lattakia reported that the “Military Operations Administration” imposed a curfew in Lattakia from 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 25, until 8 a.m. the following day.

Demonstrations were held in Lattakia, Jableh, and Tartus to protest a circulated video purportedly showing the burning of the shrine of Sheikh Abu Abdullah al-Hussein bin Hamdan al-Khasibi in Aleppo.

Protesters demanded the removal of foreign fighters affiliated with armed factions from neighbourhoods and cities along the Syrian coast, as well as efforts to restore security and address incidents of theft and “individual” assaults.

Some of the demonstrations included sectarian slogans, while incidents of gunfire were reported in Homs. The gunfire was attributed to the Public Security forces under the “Military Administration,” though Enab Baladi could not verify these claims.

Dialogue and Reassurances from Local Officials

Following the protests, Tartus Governor Ahmad al-Shami, recently appointed by the Military Operations Administration, met with community leaders, intellectuals, and notables from Tartus. He called for wisdom, awareness, and dialogue to prevail.

The governor urged citizens to avoid provocations and sectarian tensions while advocating for the establishment of a new path to build a “free, new Syria” that embraces all its citizens.

Lattakia Governor Muhammad Othman issued a statement reassuring the public that the Syrian government remains committed to preserving civil peace and societal cohesion. He emphasized that the security forces and police are actively working to maintain order.

Othman also called on the “free Syrian people not to succumb to reactionary behaviour.”

Military observers reported the arrival of convoys from the “Counter-Aggression Operations” factions in Lattakia, Homs, and Tartus to bolster security and pursue remnants of the regime’s forces. They also confirmed that the curfew remains in effect in all three cities.

Video Deemed Old

In response to the controversy, Sheikh Ammar Muhammad and Sheikh Ahmad Bilal, custodians of the shrine of Sheikh Abu Abdullah al-Hussein bin Hamdan al-Khasibi in Aleppo, issued a clarifying statement regarding the circulated video.

They confirmed that the video does not date to the present day but rather to the period when opposition forces entered the city about 20 days ago. The incident only became known to them after communicating with neighbours of the shrine earlier in the day.

The two sheikhs stated that they had immediately contacted community leaders and relevant authorities to identify and hold the perpetrators accountable.

The statement noted that releasing the video at this particular time was intended to incite discord and disrupt civil peace.

The two sheikhs urged everyone to exercise wisdom and self-control while reaffirming their commitment to ongoing coordination with authorities to prevent such incidents and ensure accountability for those responsible.

Ministry of Interior’s Confirmation

The Ministry of Interior within the Syrian Interim Government also confirmed that the video is outdated and emphasized that its forces are actively working to protect properties and religious sites. It described the dissemination of such videos as an attempt to incite discord among Syrians during this critical phase.

The ministry further reported that remnants of the ousted regime exploited the rumors, attacking forces affiliated with the Ministry of Interior, which resulted in casualties and injuries. However, the exact numbers were not disclosed.

Military personnel mourned three members of the “Public Security Directorate” who were killed in an ambush in the village of Kherbet al-Maazza in rural Tartus.

Ongoing Security Campaigns

The coastal cities of Syria have witnessed cases of theft, assault, and the targeted killing of individuals accused of crimes against Syrians. These incidents have prompted local demands and coordination between community leaders and the “Military Operations Administration” to restore security.

The “Public Security Directorate” continues to carry out security operations across the Syrian coast, targeting what it described as “criminal gang leaders” following the expiration of a grace period for disarmament and status regularization.

Lieutenant Colonel Mustafa Knifati, director of the “Public Security Directorate” in Lattakia, announced that after the grace period ended, security campaigns began in various parts of the governorate.

These campaigns targeted several “criminal gang leaders and their associates, who terrorized citizens, stole properties and engaged in extortion.”

Transition and Reconciliation Efforts

The “Military Operations Administration,” along with the Southern Operations Room, successfully entered Damascus and toppled the Syrian regime on December 8.

The administration has established reconciliation centers for officers and soldiers of the former regime in Lattakia, Homs, and Tartus as part of a broader effort to stabilize various regions of Syria.

These reconciliation and security measures represent key steps in building a new Syria while addressing the remnants of the former regime’s influence.

Alawite Community Leaders Call for Disarmament and Restoration of Security

On Thursday, December 26, Alawite community leaders issued a statement urging their members to surrender weapons, quell unrest, and restore security. This comes in the wake of chaos stirred by remnants of the ousted regime in parts of Homs and the Syrian coast.

Leaders and elders from the Alawite community in Lattakia called on the Military Operations Administration to establish public security, particularly in the coastal regions. They emphasized the need to disarm civilians and remnants of the former regime while imposing curfews to put an end to the disorder that has affected several areas of Syria in recent hours.

The community leaders held Iran accountable for spreading rumours and inciting chaos and discord. They affirmed their full commitment to collaborating with the General Command to maintain security and rebuild unity among all Syrians, which had been fractured by the ousted regime.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.