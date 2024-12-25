Increase in the Number of Refugees Returning to Syria

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced that the number of Syrians returning to their country in the past two weeks has surpassed the total number of returnees throughout 2023.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 24, UNHCR noted that the number of returnees “remains small compared to the total number of Syrian refugees in the region” but reflects an increasing and consistent trend of returns.

UNHCR confirmed that it is coordinating with the Syrian Interim Government at border points and within governmental offices that have resumed operations, including the Directorate of Social Affairs, highlighting the reactivation of border monitoring inside Syria.

The agency reported that one of its teams visited the city of Idlib last week for the first time since the fall of the Assad regime. They found that many returning refugees are living in difficult conditions, including residing in tents or paying high rents due to the destruction of their homes.

UNHCR expressed concern over the prevalence of unexploded ordnance, particularly in agricultural areas and former frontlines.

One million refugees

On the same day, three people were killed and three others injured due to remnants of war explosions in the Idlib and Aleppo countryside in northern Syria, according to the Syrian Civil Defense.

Regarding Syrian refugees in neighboring countries, UNHCR indicated that most Syrians are adopting a “wait-and-see” approach, expressing concerns about the stability of the political situation, security conditions, and access to basic services in their original areas.

On December 20, the head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Amy Pope, warned that large-scale refugee returns could fuel conflict in Syria.

According to Reuters, Pope highlighted expectations that one million refugees might return during the first half of 2025.

The United Nations announced that approximately 100,000 Syrians have returned to the country since the overthrow of the Syrian regime, and 150,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have returned to their original villages or cities, according to CNN.

Pope noted that large-scale refugee returns to Syria represent “a heavy burden on the country,” emphasizing that IOM does not encourage these returns because “communities are not ready to accommodate the displaced.”

The IOM chief urged governments to delay plans for refugee returns, pointing out that some communities are forced to flee again due to the uncertainty of life under the new authorities, namely the Interim Government.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.