Ahmed al-Sharaa: Elections in Syria May Take Four Years

The General Commander of the New Syrian Administration, Ahmed al-Sharaa, stated today, Sunday, that “organizing elections in Syria may take up to four years, as any proper election will require conducting a comprehensive population census.”

In an interview with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya channel, Sharaa added that “preparing and drafting a new constitution for Syria could also take approximately three years.” He clarified that “the current appointments were necessary for this phase and not intended to exclude anyone. This phase serves as a preparatory period for a longer-term interim government.”

Sharaa announced that they plan to dissolve Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) during the upcoming National Dialogue Conference, stating that Syria needs about a year for citizens to witness fundamental service-related changes. He noted that while the Idlib experience is not suitable for all of Syria, it serves as a nucleus for future efforts.

The administration is also negotiating with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to resolve the crisis in the northeast and integrate these forces into the new Syrian army. Sharaa emphasized that “Kurds are an inseparable part of Syria’s social fabric.” He added that Syria will not be divided.

He further remarked, “I do not consider myself Syria’s liberator; everyone who made sacrifices contributed to the liberation, and the Syrian people saved themselves.” He pointed out that the factions made every effort to avoid civilian casualties or displacement during the liberation process.

Sharaa highlighted that “the liberation of Syria ensures regional and Gulf security for the next fifty years,” adding, “I take pride in everything Saudi Arabia has done for Syria, and it has significant investment opportunities in the country.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.