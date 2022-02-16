Syria Regime Shelling Kills Three Civilians

Thursday February 17th, 2022 by ASHARQ AL-AWSAT (London-based pan-Arab)
           
Shelling by Syrian government forces of a fuel depot in the opposition-held Idleb region killed three civilians, according to Asharq al-Awsat.
Syrian firefighters extinguish fire following artillery shelling by the Syrian regime on a fuel depot affiliated to the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) jihadist group on February 16, 2022 in the northwestern rebel-held town of Dana. - At least three civilians were killed in the shelling, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based group with a network of sources on the ground in the war-torn country. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP)

Shelling by Syrian regime forces of a fuel depot in the opposition-held Idleb region killed three civilians Wednesday and started a huge fire, a war monitor said.

The bombardment struck a building in farmland near the town of Dana used as a supply station for diesel fuel, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Large numbers of first responders were attempting to extinguish flames that sent massive plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky, AFP correspondents reported.

The depot is owned by a fuel company affiliated to the authorities in Idleb, who are backed by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham extremist group, the Britain-based Observatory said.

 

