White Helmets Renew Demand Justice on 7th Anniversary of Khan Sheikhoun Chemical Bombing

On April 4th, 2024, the White Helmets continue their pursuit of justice for the families of victims, advocating for the establishment of an exceptional court to hold the Assad regime accountable for its crimes. These crimes notably include the use of internationally banned chemical weapons against civilians in Khan Sheikhoun, Douma, Ghouta, and other areas affected by the regime’s brutality.

Seven years have passed since the massacre perpetrated by the Assad regime and its allies, employing chemical weapons against unarmed civilians in Khan Sheikhoun, Idleb. This atrocity remains etched in memory, serving as a stark reminder of the regime’s actions. Despite the passage of time, justice remains elusive, with the perpetrators evading accountability.

The morning of April 4th, 2017, witnessed the suffocation of innocent civilians due to the use of sarin gas, resulting in the loss of over 90 lives and exposing more than 500 others to toxic gas symptoms. Each passing day serves as a painful reminder of the unresolved injustice endured by the victims and their families.

While the Joint Investigative Mechanism’s report to the Security Council in October 26, 2017, unequivocally attributed responsibility to the Assad regime for the Khan Sheikhoun massacre, there has been a glaring lack of meaningful action by the United Nations and the Security Council to enforce accountability. The regime’s actions constitute clear violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention and Resolution 2118 of 2013, which unequivocally condemn the use, development, production, possession, or stockpiling of chemical weapons.

In collaboration with the “Do Not Suffocate the Truth” campaign, the White Helmets extends an invitation to commemorate the massacres perpetrated by the Assad regime with chemical weapons in Khan Sheikhoun (April 4, 2017) and Douma (April 7, 2018). This solemn event serves as a testament to the resilience of the victims and a call for justice in the face of impunity.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.