Mekdad and Pedersen Discuss Recent Developments in Syria

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal al-Mekdad received on Wednesday the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, according to the Syria Times.

The talks between the two sides dealt with the recent developments in Syria, the efforts being exerted by the Syrian state to consolidate stability especially through expanding the space of reconciliation and settlement processes, and the latest development in the political process.

Mekdad reiterated that the continuity of the existence of the U.S. and Turkish occupation forces in Syrian territories violates Syria’s sovereignty and contradicts the international law and the relevant UN resolutions.

Mekdad asserted to Pedersen that the unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria are the main cause of the suffering of the Syrian people.

For his part, Pedersen talked about the outcomes of his recent visits to several countries and the efforts being exerted to resume the work of the constitutional committee.

Mekdad in Moscow

In a relevant story, Mekdad is set to head for a visit to Moscow next week.

The Syrian Embassy in Moscow said that Minister Mekdad is scheduled to visit Russia on February 21st.

The embassy did not mention the reasons for Mekdad’s visit, or whom he will meet in Moscow.

Mekdad’s last visit to Moscow was on December 17th, 2020.

