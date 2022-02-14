Pedersen Carries Plan to Damascus, Rejected by Opposition

Geir Pedersen is set to visit Damascus on Tuesday to discuss with regime officials his new Steps-for-Steps initiative, which the opposition has already rejected, according to Baladi News.

Pedersen will arrive in Damascus on Tuesday for a two-day visit during which he will discuss with officials his so-called Steps-for-Steps strategy, the loyalist newspaper, al-Watan, said.

Pedersen will also discuss with Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad and co-chair of the Constitution Drafting Committee, Ahmed al-Kuzbari, the possibility of holding the seventh round of negotiations with the Constitution Drafting Committee, the newspaper said.

On January 29th, Pedersen told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper that he had received support from the Security Council to advance a Steps-for-Steps approach between the parties concerned to identify carefully defined, realistic and gradual steps that could be implemented in parallel between the parties concerned to reach UN Resolution 2254.

Pedersen is seeking to present his new approach repeatedly as if it were the last solution to the Syrian issue after the constitutional committee talks reached a dead-end. The talks exposed him to many successive disappointments, after the negotiating sides of the regime and the opposition did not reach a political solution.

On February 9th, the Syrian negotiating body rejected Geir Pedersen’s Steps-for-Steps strategy.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.