Syria Signs Framework Agreement of the International Solar Alliance

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal al-Mekdad signed on Tuesday the Framework Agreement of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), in a ceremony attended by India’s Ambassador to Syria.

The primary objective of the alliance is to work for efficient consumption of solar energy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. This initiative was first proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a speech in November 2015 at Wembley Stadium, London.

Remarks by the Observer: Syria has been witnessed an acute electricity crisis as a result of fuel shortages.

