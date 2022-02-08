Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Destroy 32 Sites Affiliated with ISIS in Badia

The Syrian and Russian warplanes struck 32 sites affiliated to the terrorist ISIS organization in the Atharya area in eastern Badia and destroyed them, according to the Syria Times.

The strikes came one day after Russian warplanes carried out 16 airstrikes on those sites.

Syrian army units shelled yesterday the sites of al-Nusara Front terrorists and their allies in the de-escalation zone in the western countryside of Hama and in the southern countryside of Idleb in retaliation for terrorists’ rocket attack on military points in the eastern countryside of Idleb.

